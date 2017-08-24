Summer transfer window: Premier League clubs spend record amount

Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United for an initial £75m

Premier League clubs have spent a record £1bn-plus on players in this summer's transfer window, according to business analysts Deloitte.

The 20 clubs had spent £1.17bn by the end of Wednesday - the previous record was £1.165bn set last summer.

This summer has seen Manchester United pay Everton an initial £75m for striker Romelu Lukaku, while Chelsea paid Real Madrid £70m for Alvaro Morata.

At the same stage last year, clubs had spent £865m.

"The level of transfer expenditure in this summer's window has been extraordinary," said Deloitte consultant Chris Stenson.

"But when analysed in the context of record broadcast, commercial and matchday revenues, Premier League clubs are spending within their means.

"We expect further significant expenditure in the next seven days as clubs seek value in the market.

"Last summer, Premier League clubs spent around £300m in the final week of the window, more than they did throughout the entire January 2017 window."