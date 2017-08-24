Welsh Premier & non-League preview

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 25 August

Bangor City v Prestatyn Town: Having started their season with a memorable win over The New Saints and then a defeat against Cardiff Met, Bangor host a Prestatyn side who recovered from an opening 4-0 loss to Connah's Quay by beating Barry Town United.

Barry Town United v The New Saints: Newly promoted Barry are aiming for their first win of the season against reigning champions The New Saints, who recovered from their shock 5-2 defeat to Bangor on the opening weekend with a comfortable win over Bala Town last time out.

Cefn Druids v Aberystwyth Town: Cefn Druids are another team searching for a first victory of the campaign, as are their opponents this weekend, Aberystwyth Town. Both teams have a draw and a defeat from their two games so far.

Saturday 26 August

Bala Town v Cardiff Met: Cardiff Met go in search of a third win from their first three games of the season when they visit Bala, who lost 3-0 at The New Saints last weekend.

Llandudno v Connah's Quay: This top-of-the-table clash sees leaders Connah's Quay Nomads and third-placed Llandudno each put their 100% records on the line.

Newtown v Carmarthen Town: Carmarthen Town are the only team to have lost both their games so far this season, though Newtown are only one place above them in the table with a draw and a defeat from their first two fixtures.

Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 26 August

Colwyn Bay v Colne

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier League

Saturday, 26 August

Merthyr Town v Farnborough