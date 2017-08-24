Aziz Deen-Conteh joins Dover - via Chelsea, Greece, Port Vale, Moldova and Georgia

Aziz Deen-Conteh
Aziz Deen-Conteh won the FA Youth Cup during his time with Chelsea

National League club Dover Athletic have signed left-back Aziz Deen-Conteh.

The 24-year-old is a former England Under-19 international and was at Chelsea as a youngster.

He has since won three international caps for Sierra Leone, played in Greece for FC Ergotelis and had a spell at Port Vale, for whom he did not make a first-team appearance.

More recently he has played for Moldovan side Zaria Balti and in Georgia with FC Zugdidi.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story