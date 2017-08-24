Steve Taylor: Coventry City assistant manager recovering after bleed on the brain
Coventry assistant manager Steve Taylor is "recovering well at home" after being treated for a bleed on the brain.
Taylor was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire on Friday after falling ill during a training session.
The former Rotherham United number two will be absent from his role as Mark Robins' assistant while he recuperates.
"The club wishes Steve all the best for a full and speedy recovery, and we look forward to his return to his role," Coventry City said in a statement.