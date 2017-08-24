Mark Roberts: Forest Green Rovers sign defender after Cambridge United exit

Mark Roberts has started 421 league games so far in his professional career

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Mark Roberts after his contract at Cambridge United was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old former Stevenage and Fleetwood player made 52 league starts for Cambridge over the past two years.

He has signed a one-year contract with Mark Cooper's side.

"I was involved in two successful promotion campaigns [with Stevenage and Fleetwood]. I'd love to have a third," Roberts told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

Speaking of the former Crewe youngster, who has also played for Accrington, Rovers boss Cooper added: "He is a good, solid defender and he'll give our younger players that little bit of guidance."

Cambridge chief executive Jez George told their club website: "Since arriving at the club, Mark has been an absolute professional, on and off the pitch."

On Wednesday, Forest Green confirmed the departure of midfielder Rob Sinclair by mutual consent.

