Bristol City: Zak Vyner, Lloyd Kelly, Max O'Leary & Jojo Wollacott sign deals

Zak Vyner has made 10 senior appearances in all competitions for Bristol City

Bristol City have given new contracts to young players Zak Vyner, Lloyd Kelly, Max O'Leary and Jojo Wollacott.

Defenders Vyner, 20, and Kelly, 18, both started the Championship club's EFL Cup win at Watford on Tuesday.

They, along with 20-year-old goalkeepers Wollacott and O'Leary, have each signed two-year deals, with the option of a further season.

"Everyone involved in the academy setup deserves a huge pat on the back," head coach Lee Johnson told City's website.