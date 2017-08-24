Robert Snodgrass: Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce 'trying best' to sign West Ham winger

Robert Snodgrass scored 12 goals in 24 appearances for Hull last season before joining West Ham

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says he is trying his best to sign West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass on loan.

Snodgrass, 29, played for Bruce at former club Hull City, but has fallen down the Hammers' pecking order.

BBC Sport reported on Wednesday that Villa want to sign the Scotland international on a season-long loan.

"[Snodgrass] is someone who I've worked with before, I know he's got big experience, has done it, been there and got the T-shirt," he told BBC WM.

"He can play in a few positions up the top end of the pitch, can make a goal, score a goal and has a wonderful delivery from set-pieces.

"So if I can pull it over the line, I'll try my best."

Snodgrass joined West Ham from Hull for £10m in January, but has yet to make an appearance for Slaven Bilic's side this season.

Meanwhile, Bruce said he would be "delighted" to keep hold of defender Tommy Elphick, who has been linked with a move away from Villa Park.