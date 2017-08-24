Luke Berry: Cambridge United midfielder wants to leave

Luke Berry (left) has been Cambridge United's top scorer in both seasons since rejoining them from Barnsley.

Cambridge United have confirmed they have received a transfer request from unsettled midfielder Luke Berry.

The U's turned down four offers this summer for Berry, who was their leading scorer with 22 goals last season.

But the 25-year-old, who has netted 59 times overall in his two spells at the club, has now formally asked to leave.

"It's been an ongoing saga since the end of last season and one that needs to be finalised one way or the other," said Cambridge head coach Shaun Derry.

Berry will not be included in the U's squad for their League Two game at home to Morecambe on Saturday.