England: Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Maguire in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Leicester defender Harry Maguire have been included in the England squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Maguire, 24, and Chalobah, 22, have both been selected in an England squad for the first time.

Chalobah moved from Chelsea to Watford in July, while Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City in a £17m deal in June.

Uncapped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also in the squad.

England, who have a two-point lead in Group F with four qualifying matches left, face Malta, bottom of the group, on 1 September and Slovakia at Wembley three days later.

Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed that he had considered recalling Everton striker Wayne Rooney before the 31-year-old, who has scored a record 53 goals for England team, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.

"I called him, but he said he had been thinking long and hard about his decision and he announced his international retirement," said Southgate.

"I was thinking of including him in the squad. His form has been excellent. If you are the most capped outfield player and record goalscorer, I am not sure what else you have to do to be an England legend.

"He has served his country brilliantly and I congratulate him on a fantastic international career."

England squad to face Malta and Slovakia

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Jermain Defoe (AFC Bournemouth), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Hart (West Ham United, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

