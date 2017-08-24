Mallik Wilks: Accrington Stanley sign Leeds United forward on loan

Mallik Wilks (left) has made one senior appearance for Leeds United

Accrington Stanley have signed teenage forward Mallik Wilks on loan from Championship side Leeds United.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for Leeds United in their FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Sutton United last season.

"I'm here to play games, score goals and fight for promotion," said Wilks.

"I've been at Leeds since I was 15, this is my first loan spell and I'm excited to get going and make that step up to senior league football."

