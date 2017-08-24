Partick Thistle's Callum Booth ruled out for three months as Jags eye new left-back

Callum Booth (left) went off injured against St Johnstone

Partick Thistle defender Callum Booth has been ruled out for three months, forcing manager Alan Archibald back into the transfer market.

The left-back damaged knee ligaments during Saturday's loss to St Johnstone.

"I wasn't planning on doing any more business and we thought we were finished last week," he said.

"But Callum Booth got a bad knee injury last week at St Johnstone, so we might have to go back in and get some cover in at full-back."

Archibald this month signed former Bohemians 1905 right-back Milan Nitriansky as cover after Mustapha Dumbuya was ruled out for several months.

But he is now short on the left with James Penrice on loan at Livingston and Booth sidelined.

"We think he will be out for 12 weeks," said Archibald. "He's torn his posterior cruciate ligament, so it's quite a bad one."

Milan Nitriansky (left) was signed by Thistle after an injury to Mustapha Dumbuya

Thistle have now lost their last seven Premiership games - three this season - despite last season's sixth-placed finish being their best in 36 years.

"We have been slow starters during my time here, but we need to get some points on the board soon as I don't think the league will be as forgiving as it was last term," he said.

"Every club has strengthened, so we can't afford to get left behind.

"I can see the win coming though. We beat St Johnstone, a Premiership team, in the Betfred Cup, so there's no reason why we can't do it in the league."

On Saturday, Thistle entertain Aberdeen, last year's runners-up, who have won their opening three games.

"There have certainly been positives in our last two league results against Celtic and Saints," added Archibald.

"We only lost by the odd goal, which was a frustration.

"We can't let this run linger on though. We're going into the international break and it becomes a long two weeks if you don't win Saturday's game."