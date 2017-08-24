Maya Yoshida: Southampton defender signs new three-year contract

Yoshida has played every minute of Southampton's new campaign

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old Japan international has made 138 appearances since joining from Dutch club VVV-Venlo in 2012.

Southampton vice-chairman Les Reed said Saints were "extremely pleased" to have agreed new terms with "a vital part of our squad".

Yoshida said he was "very happy to continue my journey with Southampton", adding: "I feel like it's my home."