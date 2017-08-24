Gareth Bale: Wales' star player set to return for Austria & Moldova double-header

Gareth Bale reacts after receiving a yellow card against the Republic of Ireland in March, 2017

2018 World Cup qualifiers Date: Saturday, 2 September Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Gareth Bale is set to return to Wales' squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifying double-header against Austria and Moldova after his one-match suspension.

The Real Madrid forward missed June's draw in Serbia after receiving his second booking of the campaign against the Republic of Ireland in March.

Wales manager Chris Coleman names his squad on Friday.

Midfielder Joe Allen is banned against Austria and Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws is injured.

Wales host Austria on Saturday 2 September and take on Moldova in Chisinau three days later.

Stoke City's Allen will be available for the second fixture following his one-match suspension for picking up a second yellow card of the campaign against Serbia.

Wales will also have left-back Neil Taylor available against Moldova, as the game against Austria will be his second of a two-game ban.

Joe Ledley has yet to find a club for 2017-18

The Aston Villa player was suspended for his tackle on the Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, which broke the Everton player's leg.

Ipswich's Huws has an Achilles problem that may require surgery.

Wales also have concerns over the match fitness of fellow midfielders Joe Ledley, Andy King and David Edwards.

Ledley is without a club having left Crystal Palace and has yet to play this season, while King and Edwards have only featured in the EFL Cup for Leicester and Wolves respectively.

Wales manager Chris Coleman names his squad for the games against Austria and Moldova on Friday.

Austria have named two new caps for their trip to Cardiff.