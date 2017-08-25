Scottish Gossip: Celtic Champions League draw, Simunovic, Burke

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell anticipates "brilliant nights" after the club were drawn in Champions League Group B with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht. (Daily Record)

And Lawwell says Brendan Rodgers is the perfect Celtic manager after he guided the club into the group stage for the second season in a row. (Daily Mail)

The Scottish champions will not settle for third place in Group B, according to Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies. (Herald - subscription required)

Davies insists Celtic are not scared of their Champions League opponents. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow have been tracking Celtic's £10m-rated defender Jozo Simunovic. (Sun)

Simunovic sat out Celtic's midweek meeting with Astana

RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Scottish winger Oliver Burke is set for a medical at West Brom. (Sky Sports)

Or, Burke was having a medical with the Baggies on Thursday night. (Sun)

The proposed move to West Brom for Scotland cap Burke is a £15m deal. (Scotsman)

Winning away to Ross County "is an absolute must" for Rangers, according to former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

County assistant manager Billy Dodds insists the Highlanders will not be taking Rangers lightly at the weekend. (Sun)

Interim head coach Jon Daly has not been formally interviewed for the Hearts job but believes his chances of getting the role full-time improve with every name that drops out of the frame and each point gained. (Scotsman)

Jon Daly has overseen Hearts' opening three Premiership matches - a defeat, a win and a draw

And Daly disagrees with Billy Davies' views on Hearts' structure, with Davies no longer in contention for the job after saying the club were unwilling to "make the internal changes required to achieve greater success". (Herald - subscription required)

Long-serving midfielder Chris Millar, 34, has been told he can leave St Johnstone. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes "wasn't surprised" none of his players made it into the Scotland squad but is "disappointed" as he knows what it means to them. (Daily Record)

But former Pittodrie favourite Billy Stark believes Aberdeen forward Stevie May, 24, can force his way into contention for Scotland. (Herald - subscription required)

OTHER GOSSIP

"I'm just speechless," says Scot Kirsty Gilmour after reaching the World Badminton Championship quarter-finals in Glasgow. (National - subscription required)