Southend United: Phil Brown seeks new players despite backing early transfer window closure

Phil Brown's Southend side have won one of their three League One games so far this season

Southend boss Phil Brown is hoping to reinforce his squad despite being a firm advocate of ending the transfer window before the start of the season.

Brown told BBC Essex there were three or four deals bubbling under ahead of the 31 August transfer deadline.

But he said: "You've got enough time from the 30th of April, when our season finished last year, to the fifth of August to do your business.

"If you can't there's something wrong with the business."

Former West Ham and England forward Carlton Cole has been training with the Shrimpers in the hope of earning a deal with the League One club.

Nile Ranger is almost ready to return to action, having been released from prison early after admitting online banking fraud

Brown said the club had to conduct their transfer business "frugally" and bringing in a player may mean having to let one leave.

"Budgets are so important in football," added Brown. "We are seeing the lunatic world of the Premier League just disappearing into the distance and it's becoming ridiculous.

"I can't advocate my chairman spending that kind money - if he had that kind of money - but at the same time there are conglomerates and big business that are running the world of football, and going into the 200 millions in terms of transfer fees is something a million miles away from us."

Southend travel to Gillingham in League One on Saturday.