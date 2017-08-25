Women's Champions League: Kharkiv 1-1 Hibernian

Lucy Graham netted Hibs' equaliser in Romania

Hibernian remain unbeaten in their Women's Champions League qualifying group after drawing 1-1 with Kharkiv.

Hibs, who beat Swansea 5-0 on Tuesday, fell behind when Yana Malakhova netted for the Ukrainian side.

But Lucy Graham scored her third goal of the group to draw Hibs level late on.

Swansea take on Olimpia Cluj later on Friday, with all of the Group 2 fixtures being played in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The final round of fixtures is on Monday, with Hibs taking on Cluj and Swansea meeting Kharkiv. Cluj beat Kharkiv on Tuesday.

The 10 group winners qualify for the knock-out stage along with one best runner-up.

Scottish Women's Premier League runners-up Hibs made their debut in the competition last season.

Hibs, who presently lead the SWPL from champions Glasgow City, lost 10-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich after qualifying directly for the knock-out stage last season.

Scottish champions City, who have a game in hand over Hibs in this season's domestic league, again start their Champions League campaign in the knock-out stage.