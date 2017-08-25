Stuart Findlay: Kilmarnock take Newcastle defender on loan

Stuart Findlay previously made 27 appearances for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have signed Scotland Under-21 defender Stuart Findlay on loan from Newcastle United for a second time.

Findlay, 21, had a spell at Killie on loan from Celtic in season 2015-16, making 27 appearances.

Following his release by Celtic last year, he moved to Tyneside and made his Newcastle debut in January.

"Everyone at Kilmarnock FC welcomes Stuart back to Rugby Park and wishes him the best of luck during his loan spell," the club said on their website.