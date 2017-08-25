Andy Kellett: Chesterfield sign Wigan full-back on season-long loan

Andy Kellett won promotion to the Championship with Wigan in 2015-16

League Two Chesterfield have signed Wigan full-back Andy Kellett on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old, who had a loan spell with Manchester United in 2014-15, has not featured for the Latics since March.

He could make his debut for the Spireites away at Newport on Saturday.

"He's very quick with great dribbling skills and he's going to be a massive addition to the squad," boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

