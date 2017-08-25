Cameron Carter-Vickers: Sheffield United sign Tottenham defender on loan

From the section

Cameron Carter-Vickers made his Tottenham debut last season

Sheffield United have signed Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on a season-long loan deal.

The USA youth international, 19, has played four matches in cup competitions for the Premier League side.

He could make his debut for the Blades in Saturday's home game against Derby.

"Cameron is young, athletic and highly-rated by Tottenham and we're delighted we've been trusted to continue his development," manager Chris Wilder told the club website.

