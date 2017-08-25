James Brown: Millwall loan defender to Carlisle United until 1 January

James Brown can play either left or right-back

Championship side Millwall have loaned teenage defender James Brown to Carlisle United until 1 January.

The 19-year-old full-back, who made his one first-team appearance for Millwall in last season's EFL Trophy, is captain of the Lions' under-23s.

Brown could make his debut for the Cumbrians at Lincoln City in League Two on Saturday.

"James is someone we've known about for a while," Carlisle United boss Keith Curle told the club website.

"He is very highly thought of and he's at a point where he needs to develop a profile within the game."

