FA Cup: BBC to stream Billericay Town v Didcot Town in first qualifier

Billericay's Jermaine Pennant played in the 2011 FA Cup final for Stoke City

The BBC will broadcast Billericay Town's tie against Didcot Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Billericay will host the tie, which takes place on Saturday, 2 September, kick-off at 12:30 BST.

Billericay signed former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant earlier in August, while ex-England defender Paul Konchesky is their captain.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 tournament will be streamed live across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

This will allow audiences to watch the game live on their PC, mobile or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day commentator Conor McNamara and former Charlton and Huddersfield boss Chris Powell will talk through the action from Billericay.

Messages can be sent to the commentary team using #bbcfacup during the game and they will aim to respond to as many of them as they can.

Billericay play in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the seventh tier of English football - and their side also includes former Premier League players Jamie O'Hara and Kevin Foley.

Didcot Town play in the eighth-tier Southern League Division One South & West.