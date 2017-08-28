Patrick Roberts: Manchester City winger expected to have medical for Celtic switch

Patrick Roberts is poised for a second spell with Celtic

Patrick Roberts will be in Glasgow on Monday for a medical with a view to signing another loan deal with Celtic, BBC Scotland has learned.

The 20-year-old winger spent 18 months with Celtic before moving back to parent club Manchester City at the end of last season.

He turned down potential moves to Nice and Southampton to return to Glasgow.

Roberts scored 17 goals and helped the club win two league titles, one Scottish Cup and a League Cup.

He started his career with Fulham and joined City for a fee of about £12m in 2015. In total, Roberts has made 25 senior appearances in English club football.

However, the England Under-20 international has played 60 times for Celtic.