Rangers: Michael O'Halloran 'not my type of player' - Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha says Michael O'Halloran is not his type of player

Manager Pedro Caixinha says winger Michael O'Halloran does not have what it takes to represent Rangers.

The 26-year-old, who joined former club St Johnstone on loan until January, has scored four goals in three games in a blistering start to the campaign.

However, Caixinha said: "He is not my type of player. He is not the type of player Rangers need.

"That's what you need to understand. In my opinion he does not have what you need to play for Rangers."

Joe Garner, Martyn Waghorn and Barrie McKay have all found the net since leaving Ibrox - and Caixinha says he wishes all his former players well.

The Rangers manager, preparing his side to face Ross County in the Premiership on Sunday, has effectively ruled out a return for O'Halloran.

'Not the type of player Rangers needs'

Asked if he was considering a recall, the Gers boss said: "Not with me. He's not my type of player. He's not the type of player Rangers needs.

"You need to see that sometimes if you take the same person to different contests, is he going to give you the same?

"The reason is up to me and him to discuss it and I'm not going to discuss it.

"I'm just telling you that in different scenarios he will have different answers and you are seeing that at the moment."

Garner and Waghorn have scored three and four goals, respectively, since signing for Ipswich Town; while McKay has netted twice since signing for English Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.