Neil Lennon: Hibernian head coach close to agreeing new contract

Neil Lennon with Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster

Head coach Neil Lennon is close to signing a new contract at Hibernian.

Former Celtic manager Lennon joined the Easter Road club last summer, guiding Hibs back to the Scottish Premiership in his debut campaign.

"Talks are almost concluded," Lennon, 46, said. "I'm hoping we can get things announced over the next 24-48 hours.

"I'm delighted. Not too sure on [the length of deal] just yet but we'll come out with all the details when the time is right."

Lennon says Hibs remain a great fit for him.

Hibs won their opening two league games this season

"I'm very happy with the players that we have and the reaction from the supporters has been fantastic," he said. "I couldn't have asked for any more and I don't see why I shouldn't continue on here.

"This is a big city club and I think there's evidence of that already with the gates we're having at home. That appeals to me. My players have also been tremendous in everything I've asked of them and I have a very good relationship with the board.

"In terms of satisfaction and enjoyment I get, the excitement I still get, it's all there for me.

"I've no ambitions short-term to look elsewhere. I've no need for any distractions and I wouldn't entertain them at the minute either. This club has given me an opportunity to be successful again and I think I owe it to them to give it everything I've got."

Hibs' winning return to the top flight was abruptly ended by Hamilton Academical on Saturday, who left Leith with a surprise 3-1 victory.

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: Hibernian 1-3 Hamilton Accies

Lennon takes his team to winless Dundee on Sunday looking for a positive reaction.

"It's nothing to do with tactics, it's down to players and their mentality at times," added Lennon. "We've got to manage the game better. And they're still learning. We got a very good lesson and one that will hopefully stand us in good stead going forward.

"Maybe there was a little bit of apathy around the stadium. This is a request, not a criticism - I want more noise. I just want the place to be reverberating. We've waited a long time to be back here. The atmosphere on the opening day against Patrick Thistle was tremendous."

The Northern Irishman faces a familiar foe in the Dens Park dugout, with former Rangers winger Neil McCann in charge of the Dees.

"I played in a few Celtic-Rangers games against Neil," added Lennon. "Class player. Stellar career.

"He's cut his teeth working as assistant to Jim Jefferies at Dunfermline. He's good for the game, Neil.

"Once he gets those first points on the board he can build from that. I'm hoping it'd not be at our expense.

"We have our own aspirations for the game and we want to go into the international break with a positive performance and result."