BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Wales manager talks about his future and honourary degrees
Coleman on future, degrees and Wales
- From the section Football
Wales manager Chris Coleman hints that he might stay on past the team's current qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.
Coleman had previously said this would be his final campaign as Wales manager.
He tells BBC Wales Football Correspondent Rob Phillips that Wales still have a good chance of qualifying for the finals in Russia - and jokes he'd be happy to pick up more honourary degrees.
Wales host Austria on 2 September and travel to Moldova three days later.