Kenedy: Chelsea winger given FA warning over social media comments

Kenedy (left) played three games last season - two for Chelsea and one on loan at Watford

Chelsea winger Kenedy has been given a formal warning by the Football Association over social media comments made on a pre-season tour of China.

The club had "solemnly and sincerely" apologised and sent the Brazilian back to the UK after fans accused the 21-year-old of xenophobia and racism.

Based on the advice of a linguistics expert, the FA deemed that the offence fell short of aggravated misconduct.

It also took into account Chelsea's decision to reprimand Kenedy.

The FA warning will remain on his record and any further similar breach will likely lead to a charge.

Kenedy made the comments in Instagram posts before a 3-0 pre-season win over Arsenal, during which fans booed him.

One featured an expletive about China and another of a sleeping security guard with a phrase which translated as: "Wake up, China. You idiot."

In the wake of the incident, Kenedy said he was sorry if "someone was sad because I used an expression". He added it was "no racism, just an expression".

Chelsea said prior to him being sent home that the player, who signed from Fluminense in 2015, had been "strongly reprimanded and disciplined".

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from," they added. "His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with our expectations and strict requirements of the young players."