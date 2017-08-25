Ebbsfleet United sign Chelmsford City's Chris Bush

From the section

Chris Bush (right) made 33 league appearances for Welling during 2014-15

Ebbsfleet United have signed defender Chris Bush from Chelmsford City on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old captained Chelmsford against Ebbsfleet in last season's National League South promotion final, which the Fleet won to secure their return to the National League.

Bush started his career at Brentford, and has also spent time with AFC Wimbledon, Gateshead and Hereford.

He joined Chelmsford in July 2016 after leaving Lincoln City.