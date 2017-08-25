Solihull Moors fined £4,000 by National League and must pay Chester £1,000

Damson Park had an attendance of 1,475 for last season's Boxing Day meeting with Chester

Solihull Moors have been fined £4,000 and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to Chester following the recent postponement of the National League match between the two clubs.

The game was due to take place on 5 August, the opening day of the season.

It had to be cancelled 24 hours before the scheduled kick-off time because of safety concerns.

The club have since been cleared to stage matches at their Damson Park home and played Barrow and FC Halifax.

In a statement, the National League said Moors "were found to have caused the postponement by failing to demonstrate that safety systems were in place to the satisfaction of their Safety Advisory Group."

The group had raised concerns about the safety of the stadium, resulting in the game being called off.

Solihull share the ground with Women's Super League side Birmingham City Ladies.