Toumani Diagouraga: Leeds United release French midfielder

Toumani Diagouraga made 12 appearances for Ipswich last season

Leeds United have terminated the contract of French midfielder Toumani Diagouraga by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old joined from Brentford on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2016 and scored three goals in 20 appearances.

However, he has not featured for the Elland Road side since August 2016 and ended last season on loan at Ipswich.

Diagouraga is the second player to leave Leeds this week after Souleymane Doukara was released on Wednesday.