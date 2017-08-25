BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez 'one of the most talented players in Europe'
Spurs' Sanchez 'one of the most talented players in Europe'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his new signing Davinson Sanchez is "one of the most important young, talented players in Europe".
Spurs have signed the defender from Ajax in a reported club record £42m deal, and the 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract subject to receiving a work permit.
