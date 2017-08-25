Transfer gossip: Mbappe, Barkley, Benzema, Di Maria, Slimani, Coutinho

For completed deals, check our transfers page and watch Football Gossip Live where we discuss the latest news and rumours, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic's new deal at Manchester United and Philippe Coutinho's ongoing saga at Liverpool.

Transfer news

Paris St-Germain have concluded an agreement with Monaco to sign forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, and defensive midfielder Fabinho, 23, from the Ligue 1 champions. (Daily Record)

Chelsea plan to hold talks with Everton over a £30m deal for 23-year-old England midfielder Ross Barkley after the two teams clash on Sunday. (Sun)

TheBlues are also weighing up a late bid for Swansea City's 32-year-old forward Fernando Llorente, who is interested in playing under manager Antonio Conte again. (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is ready to make a club record bid of £30m for 27-year-old Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle and Watford are weighing up moves for Leicester's 29-year-old striker Islam Slimani. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could make a bid for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 29, if Alexis Sanchez leaves Emirates Stadium. (Diario Gol)

The Gunners are also ready to start the bidding at £35m as Chelsea and Liverpool compete for winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24. (Daily Mirror)

Oxlade-Chamberlain's future at the north London club remains in doubt following the latest talks between the player's representatives and officials. (Evening Standard)

Paris St-Germain have rejected Barcelona's 35m euro (£32.4m) bid for their 29-year-old attacking midfielder Angel di Maria. (As - in Spanish)

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, 25, and Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala, 26, remain Inter Milan's two defensive targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona will continue in their bid to try to bring Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Swansea City have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea striker Loic Remy, 30, but the Welsh club cannot seal a move for the Frenchman as it would breach Premier League rules. (Wales Online)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is confident of more signings before transfer deadline day on 31 August. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is not expecting to bring any more players to Carrow Road before the close of the window. (Norwich Evening News)

The Manchester City squad took a plane to travel down to Bournemouth for this Saturday's fixture at the Vitality Stadium - the same aircraft used earlier in the day by the Leicester squad to make a 14-minute journey to Manchester for their game against United. (Sun)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has named the six people who could succeed him as Ballon d'Or winners, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The others are club-mate Marco Asensio, Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain's Neymar, soon to be Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, and Chelsea's Eden Hazard. (Sun)

John Stones and Kyle Walker may be earning a combined wage packet of £230,000 a week at Manchester City but the pair opted for a low-key approach by turning up for training in a Mini worth around £5,000. (Daily Mail)

Who needs enemies with friends like these? An Aston Villa fan was abandoned at a service station en route to Bristol City for Friday's Championship game as part of his stag-do celebrations. Fortunately, his mates left a note with instructions on where to drop him off, along with the hashtag #abandonedstag, which you might want to check out to see how the adventure ends.

Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, 20, who has also been on Manchester United's radar. (Kicker via Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are confident of signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, for £35m before this summer's transfer deadline next Thursday. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal face the prospect of having to sell England player Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is out of contract next summer and is set to reject a new Gunners offer. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are also trying to push through the £15m signing of Swansea City's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, who played under Blues boss Antonio Conte at Juventus. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City have given up hope of signing Monaco's 18-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe for £150m. (Sun)