League One
Wigan19:45Northampton
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Northampton Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th September 2017

View all League One scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury8710125722
2Peterborough8521168817
3Bradford8521159617
4Blackpool8521148617
5Wigan75111431116
6Scunthorpe843193615
7Charlton85031311215
8Fleetwood74121211113
9Rotherham84041510512
10Oxford Utd8332138512
11Blackburn7403117412
12Portsmouth83231110111
13MK Dons8314711-410
14Walsall82331115-49
15Bristol Rovers83051218-69
16Wimbledon822458-38
17Northampton7214813-57
18Southend8143915-67
19Doncaster8134710-36
20Gillingham8134611-56
21Rochdale8134713-66
22Bury8125814-65
23Plymouth8125613-75
24Oldham81161118-74
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC