League One
Blackpool15:00Wimbledon
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v AFC Wimbledon

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Peterborough4400124812
    2Wigan431082610
    3Shrewsbury431063310
    4Charlton43017349
    5Fleetwood43016339
    6Scunthorpe42207258
    7Bradford52216518
    8Oxford Utd42116247
    9Blackpool42117617
    10Bristol Rovers521278-17
    11Blackburn42027616
    12Doncaster41216605
    13Walsall41216605
    14Portsmouth412145-15
    15Southend4121610-45
    16Wimbledon411234-14
    17Bury411247-34
    18Plymouth411247-34
    19Rotherham41036603
    20MK Dons410326-43
    21Gillingham402235-22
    22Rochdale402236-32
    23Oldham400428-60
    24Northampton4004210-80
    View full League One table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC