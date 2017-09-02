League One
Bradford0Bristol Rovers0

Bradford City v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 29McMahon
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 3Chicksen
  • 17Gilliead
  • 4Reeves
  • 6Vincelot
  • 7Law
  • 11Poleon
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 10Taylor
  • 15Field
  • 18Hendrie
  • 19Jones
  • 23Raeder
  • 24Devine
  • 34Patrick

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 5Burn
  • 16Broadbent
  • 3Brown
  • 14Lines
  • 7Sercombe
  • 8O Clarke
  • 10Bodin
  • 9Harrison
  • 19Moore

Substitutes

  • 11Nichols
  • 18Telford
  • 20Bola
  • 22Partington
  • 30Gaffney
  • 37Menayese
  • 44Andre
Referee:
David Webb

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough4400124812
2Wigan431082610
3Shrewsbury431063310
4Charlton43017349
5Fleetwood43016339
6Scunthorpe42207258
7Bradford52216518
8Oxford Utd42116247
9Blackpool42117617
10Bristol Rovers521278-17
11Blackburn42027616
12Doncaster41216605
13Walsall41216605
14Portsmouth412145-15
15Southend4121610-45
16Wimbledon411234-14
17Bury411247-34
18Plymouth411247-34
19Rotherham41036603
20MK Dons410326-43
21Gillingham402235-22
22Rochdale402236-32
23Oldham400428-60
24Northampton4004210-80
View full League One table

