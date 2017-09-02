Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Bradford City v Bristol Rovers
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 29McMahon
- 22Knight-Percival
- 5Kilgallon
- 3Chicksen
- 17Gilliead
- 4Reeves
- 6Vincelot
- 7Law
- 11Poleon
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 15Field
- 18Hendrie
- 19Jones
- 23Raeder
- 24Devine
- 34Patrick
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 2Leadbitter
- 5Burn
- 16Broadbent
- 3Brown
- 14Lines
- 7Sercombe
- 8O Clarke
- 10Bodin
- 9Harrison
- 19Moore
Substitutes
- 11Nichols
- 18Telford
- 20Bola
- 22Partington
- 30Gaffney
- 37Menayese
- 44Andre
- Referee:
- David Webb
Live Text
Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.