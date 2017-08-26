Newry City Ladies lose 4-3 to Sion Swifts at Newry Showgrounds and remain one point behind Danske Bank Women's Premiership leaders Linfield Ladies.

Linfield and Newry now go head to head on Wednesday to decide the league title.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville defeated Belfast rivals Crusaders 3-2 and Glentoran put seven goals past bottom side Ballymena United All Stars.