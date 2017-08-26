BBC Sport - Newry fail to take top spot from Linfield Ladies after 4-3 defeat by Sion Swifts

Newry fail to take top spot after defeat by Swifts

Newry City Ladies lose 4-3 to Sion Swifts at Newry Showgrounds and remain one point behind Danske Bank Women's Premiership leaders Linfield Ladies.

Linfield and Newry now go head to head on Wednesday to decide the league title.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville defeated Belfast rivals Crusaders 3-2 and Glentoran put seven goals past bottom side Ballymena United All Stars.

