Nigeria striker Ibrahim joins Austria Vienna on loan

Nigerian forward Alhassan Ibrahim signs a loan-deal with FK Austria Vienna

Nigeria international forward Alhassan Ibrahim has joined Austrian club FK Austria Vienna on a season-long loan from Nigerian side FC Heart Academy.

He has the option of a permanent move to the 24-time Austrian champions.

The 20-year-old also played for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs Wikki Tourists and Akwa United.

"I'm just delighted to join Austria Vienna," Alhassan told the club's official website."

"I cannot wait to get to know the team and work hard together to achieve even more success here," he added.

His compatriot Olarenwaju Kayode departed Austria Vienna early this month for Manchester City on a four-year deal and was sent on a season-long loan to Spanish side Girona.

Austria Vienna's sporting director Franz Wohlfahrt is convinced they have signed another talented Nigerian forward in Ibrahim.

"Ibrahim is a player with great potential. He is a team player who has speed and is blessed with incredible skills on the ball.

"We are convinced that this signing is one with a great prospect," said Wohlfahrt.

The forward has previously been on trials with Manchester City, Kalmar in Sweden, Belgian club Westerlo and with Croatian side HNK Rejika.

Ibrahim, who has been likened in style to Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu, scored 12 goals this season on loan at Akwa United in the NPFL, from Hearts Academy.

A winner of the African U-17 and U-20 continental titles with Nigeria, he made his senior international debut for the Super Eagles in their 3-0 friendly win over Togo in June.