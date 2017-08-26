Dave Edwards: Reading sign Wales midfielder from Wolves

From the section

Dave Edwards is in the Wales squad for forthcoming games against Austria and Moldova

Reading have signed Wales midfielder Dave Edwards from Championship rivals Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old, who has won 39 international caps, has agreed a two-year deal at the Madejski Stadium.

Edwards played for Wolves in each of the top three English divisions, making 307 appearances and scoring 44 goals.

He is Reading's sixth summer signing and chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club website: "Dave adds experience in abundance to this group of players."

Edwards could make his Reading debut against Bristol City on 9 September following international duty with Wales.

