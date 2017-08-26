Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals this season in all competitions

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the last 20 minutes as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen for a second win from their first two Bundesliga games.

Summer signing Corentin Tolisso hit the crossbar early on for the five-times-in-a-row German champions.

The opener came when Poland star Lewandowski backheeled Kingsley Coman's cross into the net.

And he scored his sixth goal in four games this season when he put a shot between the Werder keeper's legs.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept a clean sheet on his return from a broken foot which forced him to miss the last month of last season.

Elsewhere, former Bayern defender Holger Badstuber scored only the second Bundesliga goal of his career as Stuttgart beat Mainz 1-0.