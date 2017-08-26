League One: Raith Rovers go top as Ayr United lose at home

Vaughan has now scored 11 goals for Rovers this season

Raith Rovers took over at the top of League One with a thumping 5-0 win at local rivals East Fife.

Lewis Vaughan scored twice for the Kirkcaldy side, who leapfrog Ayr United, surprise 2-1 losers at home to Arbroath - who move up to third place.

Airdrieonians join the Red Lichties on seven points after a 2-0 home win over Alloa Athletic.

Albion Rovers were 2-0 winners at Forfar Athletic, while Queen's Park and Stranraer shared four goals.

Bobby Barr, Greig Spence, Liam Buchanan were also on target for Rovers, who are now the only unbeaten side in the division.

Barr scored after just five minutes before Vaughan added a close-range header. Spence then made it 3-0 before the break with a header of his own

Buchanan nodded in at the near post before Vaughan grabbed his second on 80 minutes with an 18-yard strike.

Arbroath came from behind to defeat Ayr at Somerset Park and end the 100% league record of Ian McCall's side.

Chris Higgins put the hosts ahead with a close-range finish but the visitors responded on the stroke of half-time through Omar Kader's strike.

Mark Whatley scored the winner in the 59th minute with a composed finish into the top-right corner.

Airdrie made it three matches unbeaten thanks to an 18th-minute penalty from Ryan Conroy and a late Jake Hastie finish.

Ten-man Forfar suffered their third successive defeat with Alan Trouten putting the Wee Rovers ahead with a calm finish before with the hosts had Matt Aitken dismissed for two bookable offences with six minutes left.

Rovers took full advantage of the extra man and Connor Shields shot home their second goal.

Morgyn Neill's last-minute own goal earned Queen's Park their first point of the season at Hampden Park.

Ryan Wallace gave Stranraer a first-minute lead and the visitors doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Grant Anderson found the bottom corner.

Anton Brady reduced the deficit for the hosts before the half-time interval and Neill guided the ball into his own net in the first minute of stoppage-time.