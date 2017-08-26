Roma 1-3 Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi has scored four goals in two Serie A games this season, with Inter winning both

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Roma, who hit the post three times.

Aleksandar Kolarov hit the woodwork from distance before Edin Dzeko scored when he chested Radja Nainggolan's cross to volley home.

Nainggolan and Diego Perotti hit the post as Roma looked to seal the win.

But Icardi netted twice - from Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic passes - and summer signing Matias Vecino added a late third.

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti left Roma at the end of his contract in the summer before moving to the San Siro.

American actor Kevin Spacey was a guest at the game