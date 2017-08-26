Match ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 2.
Alaves 0-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi scored twice - after having a penalty saved - as Barcelona beat Alaves in La Liga.
The Argentine's first-half spot-kick was excellently saved by Fernando Pacheco after Gerard Pique was fouled.
He gave them the lead after the break when his shot from Gerard Deulofeu's ball was deflected in, and scored a second from Jordi Alba's headed pass.
Messi, who has scored a record 351 La Liga goals, had the chance for a hat-trick but his 20-yard shot hit the bar.
Barca are set to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Demeble for a fee which could rise to 147m euros (£135.5m), subject to having a medical on Monday.
They did bring on another summer signing, Paulinho, for his debut late on although the £36.4m recruit from Guangzhou Evergrande did not have time to make an impact.
Alaves, who were beaten by Barca in last season's Copa del Rey final, brought on Enzo, the son of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, for his debut in the second half.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 2Vigaray
- 4Ruano
- 12ElyBooked at 38mins
- 17Pedraza
- 10Romero
- 22WakasoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forZidaneat 77'minutes
- 18Pina
- 19García Sánchez
- 11GómezSubstituted forFranco Alvizat 67'minutes
- 7SobrinoSubstituted forSantosat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Duarte
- 6Maripán
- 9Santos
- 13Sivera
- 14Franco Alviz
- 16Torres
- 21Zidane
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiBooked at 41mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 45mins
- 23UmtitiBooked at 32mins
- 18Alba
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaSubstituted forPaulinhoat 88'minutes
- 22VidalSubstituted forAlcácerat 57'minutes
- 10Messi
- 16DeulofeuSubstituted forD Suárezat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 15Paulinho
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 19,356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Barcelona 2.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alexis Ruano.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tomás Pina.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rodrigo Ely.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alexis Ruano.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).
Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Óscar Romero (Alavés) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Vigaray.
Hand ball by Burgui (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Christian Santos replaces Rubén Sobrino.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Enzo Zidane replaces Mubarak Wakaso.
Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés).
Attempt blocked. Burgui (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu García.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Gerard Deulofeu.
Attempt saved. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Romero (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Burgui replaces Ibai Gómez.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 0, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Attempt blocked. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordi Alba (Barcelona) because of an injury.