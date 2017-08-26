Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid did not miss suspended striker Antoine Griezmann

Koke scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Las Palmas convincingly.

Atletico, who had drawn their opening game 2-2 with Girona, led Las Palmas 2-0 within five minutes through Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco.

Former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri headed the hosts back into the game.

But Spain international Koke curled home a fantastic 20-yard effort, before adding an acrobatic volley and Thomas Partey lashed in a late fifth.

Atleti keeper Jan Oblak saved a late penalty from Jonathan Viera.

Elsewhere in Spain, Girona - who are now part-owned by Manchester City's parent group - picked up the first La Liga win in their history, with Pedro Alcala scoring the only goal against Malaga.