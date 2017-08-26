Match ends, Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 5.
Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Koke scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Las Palmas convincingly.
Atletico, who had drawn their opening game 2-2 with Girona, led Las Palmas 2-0 within five minutes through Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco.
Former West Ham striker Jonathan Calleri headed the hosts back into the game.
But Spain international Koke curled home a fantastic 20-yard effort, before adding an acrobatic volley and Thomas Partey lashed in a late fifth.
Atleti keeper Jan Oblak saved a late penalty from Jonathan Viera.
Elsewhere in Spain, Girona - who are now part-owned by Manchester City's parent group - picked up the first La Liga win in their history, with Pedro Alcala scoring the only goal against Malaga.
Line-ups
Las Palmas
- 13Chichizola
- 2Simón
- 3Lemos
- 17BigasBooked at 24mins
- 23Castellano Betancor
- 27GonzálezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAraujoat 65'minutes
- 14TrujilloBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRamírezat 76'minutes
- 24Domínguez
- 21VieraBooked at 62mins
- 11Figueroa CabreraSubstituted forCastellano Betancorat 76'minutes
- 9Calleri
Substitutes
- 1Lizoain
- 10Araujo
- 12Rocha Machado
- 15Herrera
- 18Castellano Betancor
- 22Navarro Jiménez
- 28Ramírez
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16VrsaljkoSubstituted forSavicat 70'minutes
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 19Hernández
- 6Koke
- 5Partey
- 8Ñíguez
- 10Carrasco
- 11CorreaSubstituted forTorresat 65'minutes
- 17ViettoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGabiat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 3Filipe Luis
- 9Torres
- 14Gabi
- 15Savic
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 20,384
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 5.
Foul by Benito Ramírez (Las Palmas).
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Araujo (Las Palmas) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Viera.
Goal!
Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 5. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Foul by Tana (Las Palmas).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Simón.
Penalty saved! Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
.
Penalty Las Palmas. Jonathan Viera draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Araujo (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Benito Ramírez replaces Hernán Trujillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Javi Castellano replaces Momo.
Goal!
Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 4. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Hand ball by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic replaces Sime Vrsaljko.
Tana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Sergio Araujo replaces Fabio González.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Ángel Correa.
Hernán Trujillo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 3. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas).
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Las Palmas 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Momo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gabi replaces Luciano Vietto.
Attempt saved. Mauricio Lemos (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hernán Trujillo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luciano Vietto (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Fabio González.