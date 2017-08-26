Linfield forward Paul Smyth set to complete transfer to QPR

Paul Smyth in action during Linfield's Champions League qualifier against Celtic

Linfield forward Paul Smyth is set to complete his transfer to English Championship side Queen's Park Rangers on Monday, subject to a medical.

The clubs have agreed terms for the 19-year old, who played in Linfield's 1-0 win over Ballymena United on Saturday.

"I am pleased that Paul will is going to get his opportunity subject to a medical.," said Blues boss David Healy.

Everything else seems to have been agreed. He has the ability but the hard work starts for him now."

"He has been a shining light for us and gave us a spark when he came into the side shortly after I was appointed manager."

Smyth helped Linfield to a league and cup double in his first full season as part of the senior squad and is part of the Northern Ireland Under-21 panel.