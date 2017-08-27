Sam Clucas: New midfielder already feels 'at home' after winning Swansea debut

Midfielder Sam Clucas made his Swansea debut against Crystal Palace after joining the club three days before

Sam Clucas says he already feels at home at Swansea City after marking his debut with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The midfielder, 26, signed on Wednesday from Hull on a four-year deal and was brought straight into Paul Clement's starting line-up at Selhurst Park.

"It was an enjoyable debut, definitely," Clucas said.

"I've only been with the team three days now and to find out this morning I was starting was a big confidence boost."

Swansea drew their opening Premier League game at Southampton and were then hammered 4-0 at home by Manchester United.

But a midweek win over Milton Keynes Dons in the EFL Cup provided a confidence boost before the trip to Palace and a first Premier League win of the season.

Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew struck either side of half-time, with Clucas completing the full 90 minutes.

"I was a little bit nervous going into the first game, as I always am, but I enjoyed it out there," Clucas added.

"The way the team played football definitely suits the way I try and play and it's always nice to get your debut off to a winning start.

"To come into a club like this, that tries to play football the right way, it definitely suits me and it was a no-brainer when I heard they were interested.

"It's credit to the boys and the training staff at the football club because since I've come in the boys have been brilliant, everyone's come and welcomed me in... all the people of Wales have been lovely to me, it already feels like home to me at the minute.

"We're going into the international break now with three points in the bag... it was important to get some momentum going into the home games.

"If we can get our home form going anything can happen... climb up the league and not be in the position we were in last year."

After the break for international games, Swansea face Newcastle at home on Sunday, 10 September before travelling to face Tottenham Hotspur the following Saturday.