BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-0 Leicester: Players committed to the cause - Jose Mourinho

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says all his players are "committed to the cause" after a 2-0 win over Leicester saw United maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Leicester

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 August, 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.

Top videos

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Wagner 'happy & proud of humble' Terriers

Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Video

Newcastle worked hard for win - Benitez

Video

Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories