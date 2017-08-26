Cliftonville manager Barry Gray sounds a pessimistic note as he is asked about the prospect of potentially signing former striker striker Rory Donnelly, who is training with the club.

The former Swansea City and Gillingham forward is currently a free agent and attended Saturday's 2-1 Irish Premiership defeat by north Belfast derby rivals Crusaders at Solitude.

"I would take Rory in a heartbeat but with budget constraints and everyone telling me I am top heavy already, I don't know that it's realistic for us," said Gray.