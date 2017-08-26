BBC Sport - Cliftonville manager Barry Gray downbeat on hopes of signing Rory Donnelly

Gray downbeat on hopes of signing Donnelly

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray sounds a pessimistic note as he is asked about the prospect of potentially signing former striker striker Rory Donnelly, who is training with the club.

The former Swansea City and Gillingham forward is currently a free agent and attended Saturday's 2-1 Irish Premiership defeat by north Belfast derby rivals Crusaders at Solitude.

"I would take Rory in a heartbeat but with budget constraints and everyone telling me I am top heavy already, I don't know that it's realistic for us," said Gray.

Top videos

Video

Gray downbeat on hopes of signing Donnelly

Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Wagner 'happy & proud of humble' Terriers

Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Video

Newcastle worked hard for win - Benitez

Video

Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Top Stories