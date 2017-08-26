French Ligue 1
Monaco20:00Marseille
Venue: Stade Louis II

Monaco v Marseille

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (centre) has trained this week with his club

Monaco have named Kylian Mbappe in their squad for Sunday's game with Marseille, despite continuing speculation he will join Paris St-Germain.

The 18-year-old was left out for last weekend's 1-0 win over Metz, and was an unused substitute in the game before that - a 4-1 victory at Dijon.

PSG are reportedly trying to sign the France forward for £166.4m.

They have already signed Neymar for a world record £200m this summer.

After Friday's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne, PSG defender Marquinhos said: "We have been keeping an eye on the internet and on our phones, waiting for it to be made official.

"We don't know yet. I hope it will be done. PSG are very ambitious and you need good players who can make the difference."

