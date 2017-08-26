BBC Sport - Raheem Sterling: Alan Shearer furious with Man City player's red card

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer is furious with the decision to send off Raheem Sterling following his 97th-minute winner for Manchester City against Bournemouth, saying it was "an emotional game" and that the player can't be blamed for celebrating with the City fans.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

WATCH MORE: Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

WATCH MORE:Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Top videos

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Video

Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories