BBC Sport - Raheem Sterling: Alan Shearer furious with Man City player's red card
'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer is furious with the decision to send off Raheem Sterling following his 97th-minute winner for Manchester City against Bournemouth, saying it was "an emotional game" and that the player can't be blamed for celebrating with the City fans.
