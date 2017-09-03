League One
Portsmouth0Rotherham1

Portsmouth v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 16WhatmoughSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 18Lowe
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 30May
  • 9Hawkins
  • 38Haunstrup
  • 19ChaplinSubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 2McCrory
  • 11Kennedy
  • 17Donohue
  • 20Thompson
  • 22Naismith
  • 33Close
  • 35Bass

Rotherham

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 25Cummings
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 18Purrington
  • 23R WilliamsSubstituted forFordeat 54'minutes
  • 6Wood
  • 16Potter
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Frecklington
  • 11Taylor
  • 24Moore

Substitutes

  • 5Ajayi
  • 7Forde
  • 10Ball
  • 17Towell
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 22Newell
  • 30Bilboe
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
17,118

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Delay in match Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Ryan Williams because of an injury.

Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Nathan Thompson replaces Jack Whatmough.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Conor Chaplin.

Half Time

First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.

Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth).

Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Hand ball by Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).

Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Williams with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Purrington.

Attempt blocked. Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Purrington.

Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

