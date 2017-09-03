Delay in match Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) because of an injury.
Portsmouth v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 16WhatmoughSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 18Lowe
- 7O'Keefe
- 30May
- 9Hawkins
- 38Haunstrup
- 19ChaplinSubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 2McCrory
- 11Kennedy
- 17Donohue
- 20Thompson
- 22Naismith
- 33Close
- 35Bass
Rotherham
- 1O'Donnell
- 25Cummings
- 20Ihiekwe
- 18Purrington
- 23R WilliamsSubstituted forFordeat 54'minutes
- 6Wood
- 16Potter
- 4Vaulks
- 8Frecklington
- 11Taylor
- 24Moore
Substitutes
- 5Ajayi
- 7Forde
- 10Ball
- 17Towell
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 22Newell
- 30Bilboe
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 17,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Anthony Forde replaces Ryan Williams because of an injury.
Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Delay in match Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Nathan Thompson replaces Jack Whatmough.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Conor Chaplin.
Half Time
First Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1.
Attempt missed. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Portsmouth).
Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Williams (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Hand ball by Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).
Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 0, Rotherham United 1. Jon Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Williams with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Purrington.
Attempt blocked. Brandon Haunstrup (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Purrington.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.