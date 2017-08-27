Scottish Gossip: Rodgers, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hearts, Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has called on his club's fans to be patient and not to pressure his players into playing long ball football. (Sunday Herald)

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who recently ended a prolonged negotiation by signing a new Celtic contract, says he never considered leaving the club, despite interest from the English Premier League. (Scotsman)

Celtic have pulled the plug on their move for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee after finding a problem during the player's medical. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he does not fear the sack if his side lose to Ross County this afternoon. (Sunday Mail)

Stuart Armstrong says it was always his intention to remain with Celtic

Steven MacLean was convinced he was offside when he gave St Johnstone a shock lead at Celtic Park in Saturday's 1-1 draw. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen are ready to let striker Jayden Stockley join Exeter City. (Daily Express, print edition)

Adam Rooney, who came off the bench to score Aberdeen's winner against Partick Thistle that took them top of the league, has no intention of becoming a regular on the bench. (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Jack says his Rangers team-mates Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso have been practising defending high balls as they look to adapt to Scottish football. (Scottish Sun)

Defender Bruno Alves has been working on high balls during Rangers training

Michael Gardyne, whose Ross County side entertain Rangers today, believes the Ibrox outfit will soon be a major force in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

Coaching guru Donald Park is convinced that "innovative" Ian Cathro will bounce back from being sacked as head coach of Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs' Lithuanian striker Deivydas Matulevicius says his side are not afraid of facing Scotland's "big names" in Friday's World Cup qualifier in Vilnius. (Sunday Herald)

And defender Christophe Berra insists Scotland cannot afford to take Lithuania lightly. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has praised Celtic defender Kieran Tierney for how quickly he has adapted to the international game. (Sunday Mail)

Winger Matt Phillips is determined to make an impact for Scotland

West Brom's Matt Phillips is determined to become a Scotland regular after a stop-start international career to date. (Sunday Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray says "I did everything I could to get myself ready" as he revealed he will miss the US Open due to a hip injury. (Scottish Sun)

Scot Eilish McColgan is hoping to break the four-minute mark in the 1500m for the first time in Berlin today. (Sunday Mail)